Photo credit: NFL on Prime via NFL Network

Kirk Herbstreit forgetting when Kyler Murray was drafted shouldn’t be a big deal, but he was really running with it until Al Michaels stepped in to help.

The mistake came in the fourth quarter on Thursday Night Football, after Michaels asked Herbstreit to give an assessment of Murray. And with the Arizona Cardinals trailing the Seattle Seahawks 20-6, Herbstreit was justly going to highlight Murray’s biggest flaw.

Kirk Herbstreit: “Look at guys in his own draft class, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen. Those guys raise the offense, they raise everybody! The coaches, the belief! That’s the one thing you’d love to see more of just from Kyler Murray” Al Michaels: “He was a year later” pic.twitter.com/keKdacUQi8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 26, 2025



“Uber talented,” Herbstreit admitted. “I think the one thing that stands out to me, playing that position is so much more than the physical attributes. It’s about raising your team, getting them to believe. Look at guys in his own draft class, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen. Those guys raise the offense, they raise everybody! The coaches, the belief!

“That’s the one thing you’d love to see more of just from Kyler Murray. We know what he could do. We know how talented he is. Does he give you that same feeling over the last seven years that Josh Allen gives? Or Lamar Jackson gives you? Another guy in that ’18 class, just gets your guys to believe.”

Michaels either had someone feed him the correct information in his ear, or he just sat through Herbstreit’s spiel wondering what the heck he was talking about.

“Well, that’s the ’18 class,” Michaels eventually quietly chimed in. “He was a year later; he comes in the next draft.

“Yeah, that’s right. Yep,” Herbstreit quickly added, as if he knew Murray was the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft all along.

It would have been one thing if Herbstreit just got the year wrong or mixed up one of the quarterbacks from his draft class. But Herbstreit crafted this entire point around Murray not living up to the rest of the quarterbacks in his draft class, forgetting when he was drafted.

Further, if you compare Murray to the quarterbacks from his actual draft class, his resume tops the list. And to make the mistake even worse, Murray and Mayfield went to the same school and both won the Heisman. How could they be in the same draft?

Lucky for the audience, an 80-year-old Al Michaels was there to eventually pick up the pieces.