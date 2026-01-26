Screen grab: ‘The NFL Today’

With all due respect to Sam Darnold, the best performance by an NFL quarterback this weekend may have come from Kirk Cousins.

While the Atlanta Falcons were eliminated from postseason contention before the final week of the regular season, that didn’t stop the 37-year-old quarterback from being a part of conference championship weekend. Joining CBS’ The NFL Today in Denver for the AFC title game between the Broncos and Patriots, Cousins helped fill the void left by Matt Ryan, who is now the president of football for the very team he plays for.

And if the online reviews are any indication, this won’t be the last time the former Michigan State star finds himself in such a setting.

Unlike his reputation as a quarterback, Cousins’ performance on television was anything but polarizing. Throughout CBS’ pregame, halftime, and postgame presentation, the 4-time Pro Bowl selection received praise from a variety of viewers impressed by his acumen as an analyst.

I knew Kirk Cousins would be as good at television as he is at negotiating contracts. He’s got a sneaky knack for this. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 25, 2026

Seems likely that you’ll be seeing Kirk Cousins on TV for the next 20 years or so, assuming that’s what he wants to do. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) January 25, 2026

Kirk Cousins is exceptional on TV — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) January 25, 2026

Kirk Cousins is elite on TV. — GolfCalled (@ItsShowtime223) January 25, 2026

Big fan of Kirk Cousins in media. He needs to go straight to the booth and it should be next season. — Action Herbino (@ActionHerbino) January 25, 2026

Kirk Cousins is great on TV. He definitely has a career in TV when he retires — Vikeologist™ (@Vikeologist) January 25, 2026

When he’s done playing, Kirk Cousins is going to be a great TV analyst. He’s been really good on this @NFLonCBS Pregame Show pic.twitter.com/3eCQBwUALt — Tim Cates (@timcates) January 25, 2026

As for when Cousins will inevitability begin his full-time TV career, that depends on when he calls it quits on his current gig. Considering his age, that could conceivably come as early as this offseason. Then again, he’s currently at the midway point of a four-year, $180 million contract, which was recently restructured in a way that could help facilitate a release in the coming months.

Given the state of quarterback play across the league, Cousins would presumably have plenty of options available if he does want to continue his playing career, be it in Atlanta or elsewhere. But considering the reaction to his performance on Sunday and the reality that Ryan’s CBS seat is now open, NFL teams may not be his only suitors.