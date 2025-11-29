Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

While Shedeur Sanders helped lead the Cleveland Browns to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, the first start of his NFL career wasn’t without controversy.

At least in the eyes of some of his supporters, who questioned why Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t present the rookie quarterback with a game ball during his postgame speech.

In fact, the narrative — which was touted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, among others — became so pervasive that Stefanski was asked about it during one of his press availabilities this week. In answering, the 2-time NFL Coach of the Year made it clear that the omission wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.

“Every game, you go into it trying to just highlight guys,” Stefanski said. “Myles [Garrett] got a game ball. I thought he was probably pretty worthy. But you’re just trying to constantly recognize your guys.

“We spent time this morning, as well, pointing out all of our guys and the jobs they did. Pointed out Gage Larvadain having a big punt return, which was huge for our team. Your D-line doesn’t get 10 sacks unless the coverage is really good. Obviously, a rookie starting his first game on the road getting a win is huge. So you acknowledge all that with your team.”

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on why Shedeur Sanders didn’t receive a game ball after his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders: pic.twitter.com/WEvRO9Lsh7 — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) November 26, 2025

As Stefanski alluded to, he presented the one game ball he had during his postgame speech to Myles Garrett, who recorded three sacks in the Browns’ 24-10 victory. It’s also worth noting that the former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator did acknowledge Sanders in his postgame speech — he just did so without giving the former Colorado star a game ball.

Nevertheless, it’s hardly surprising that this talking point has emerged, as many of Sanders’ most vocal supporters have been eager to portray Stefanski as a head coach sabotaging his rookie quarterback. Asked for his own perspective on the matter earlier this week, the 23-year-old quarterback indicated that he and Stefanski have a typical player-coach relationship.

“Definitely like a coach,” Sanders answered when asked about his connection to Stefanski. “He tells me what I need to do on and off the field. We’ve definitely grown. Our relationship and everything has grown, so I’m just thankful to be here.”