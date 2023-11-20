Kevin Stefanski and Jim Donovan, screengrab via Twitter.

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday 13-10 on a last-second field goal by Dustin Hopkins. In spite of the injury to Deshaun Watson, Browns fans have a lot to feel good about both on and off the field as Sunday’s victory also represented the return of the legendary Jim Donovan to the Browns broadcast booth.

The longtime radio announcer had missed much of the season after announcing in Week 1 that he was taking a leave of absence to receive treatment for leukemia. However, it was announced this past week that Donovan would be back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

After the game, it was an emotional scene in the locker room as Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski presented Donovan with the game ball from the victory.

Here’s the video via WKYC:

Following today's win over the #Steelers, #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski fittingly awarded the game ball to… our own Jim Donovan ? We could not possibly think of anyone more deserving ❤ Welcome back, Jimmy pic.twitter.com/vFsMKuQtQp — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) November 19, 2023

It’s awesome to see how much the gesture clearly meant to Donovan who has been on a lengthy journey in his battle with cancer and has forged quite the connection with the team and its fans over the years. Here’s his call of the game-winning field goal on the Browns radio broadcast.

The Jim Donovan call of the game-winning FG kick. Chills. pic.twitter.com/ymbKnCe6pm — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 19, 2023

The Browns are now improbably at 7-3 on the season in spite of the season-ending injuries to star players Watson and running back Nick Chubb. But with what could be the best defense in the league, it would be fitting for the Browns to treat Donovan and their fans to a meaningful playoff run this season.

[WKYC]