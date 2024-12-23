Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell joked Sunday that Justin Jefferson needs to be more careful when doing his iconic Griddy TD celebration. Photo Credit: Fox Sports Photo Credit: Fox Sports
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell offered some good advice for star wide receiver Justin Jefferson Sunday.

Watch where you Griddy.

Jefferson got flagged for taunting after doing his iconic Griddy touchdown celebration against the Seattle Seahawks, the first time he’s been penalized for doing that familiar dance.

O’Connell could be seen questioning an official about the penalty immediately afterward, but it’s hard to argue with the penalty. Jefferson did his celebration while looking right at Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon after catching a short TD pass in the second quarter.


After the game, a reporter asked O’Connell why Jefferson had been flagged.

“Is the Griddy taunting now? Did you get an explanation?” the reporter asked.

“Yeah, that was an interesting one,” O’Connell responded. “I’ll defer to, you know, (officials) saw what they saw.

“We’ve gotta be smart about the direction at which we Griddy, I guess.”

O’Connell had to be in a great mood and ready to flash some humor after the Vikings held on to beat the Seahawks, 27-24, to run their record to 13-2.

