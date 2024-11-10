Credit: CBS on NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs somehow remained undefeated on Sunday and CBS announcer Kevin Harlan was there to do all of the things that Kevin Harlan does best in these situations.

You knew Harlan was going to be the anti-Gus Johnson early on, making his call of Courtland Sutton’s touchdown reception to put the Broncos up 14-3 feel electric.

“COURTLAND SUTTON LASSOS A 32-YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS.” – Kevin Harlan pic.twitter.com/Q0tr5kDI44 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 10, 2024

Harlan really came into his own when Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught the 76th of his NFL career, tying him with Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez for the all-time franchise lead. As cameras panned to a celebrating Taylor Swift, Kelce’s girlfriend, Harlan deftly worked in a musical reference.

“That,” said Harlan, “will give you something to sing about.”

“THERE IT IS! THE ALL-TIME LEADING CHIEFS TOUCHDOWN RECEIVER. FROM MAHOMES! That…will give you something to sing about – Kevin Harlan pic.twitter.com/EHj7GfGtLY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 10, 2024

The Chiefs eventually battled back and took a 16-14 lead into the final moments of the game. However, Denver had a prime opportunity to hand KC their first loss of the season with a 35-yard field goal. However, whatever bargain the Chiefs made before this season to go undefeated continues to pay off as they blocked the kick and preserved the victory, moving to 9-0 on the year.

Harlan was all over it, making a sound we can best describe as “AAAAAAAAAOOOOOOHHHH!!!!”

“AAAAAAAAAOOOOOOHHHH!!!! BLOCKED!!! THE CHIEFS HAVE WON!!! THE CHIEFS HAVE WON!!! – Kevin Harlan on the call as KC blocks a Denver FG at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/DOZn74uT4o — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 10, 2024

There’s been a lot of talk about announcers and analysts commanding huge salaries and calling games on the big stage, but it’s hard to find any NFL broadcaster who meets the moment quite like Kevin Harlan.

