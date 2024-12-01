Despite Kirk Cousins throwing four interceptions, Kevin Harlan was able to turn a Week 13 snoozefest into one of the better 1 p.m. games. Credit: NFL on CBS
CBSNFLBy Sam Neumann on

There wasn’t much good football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, but the announcing?

That was a different story.

Kevin Harlan was in the broadcast booth for Week 13’s Los Angeles Chargers-Atlanta Falcons matchup and delivered yet another performance in which he did Kevin Harlan things. In typical Harlan fashion, he had you on the edge of your seat, making you want to fasten your seatbelt and hold on for dear life.

It was a thrilling ride, even if Kirk Cousins and the Falcons didn’t quite matchup.

Cousin threw four interceptions in a 17-13 loss to Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers.

And that’s where Harlan shined.

His call of Tarheeb Still’s pick-six on Cousins led to many labeling Harlan what he is, which is a “national treasure.”

“Cousins, and INTERCEPTED! THIS COULD GO ALL THE WAY. IT’S GONE. STILL. YOU CAN KISS HIM GOODBYE. TOUCHDOWN.”

Vintage Harlan, as were the other two interceptions.

Social media was buzzing with praise for Harlan’s performance.

He’s one of few—if any—announcers in the industry who knows how to turn a game in which the starting quarterbacks combined to go 40-for-62 for 392 yards with zero touchdowns against four interceptions into an instant classic.

Even when the game on the field didn’t offer much excitement, Harlan’s calls turned it into something special. His knack for infusing drama and energy into every moment, regardless of the score or the teams involved, is what sets him apart. And while this matchup wasn’t exactly lacking — both teams entered Sunday in playoff positions — Harlan more than picked up the slack.

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann