Credit: NFL on CBS

There wasn’t much good football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, but the announcing?

That was a different story.

Kevin Harlan was in the broadcast booth for Week 13’s Los Angeles Chargers-Atlanta Falcons matchup and delivered yet another performance in which he did Kevin Harlan things. In typical Harlan fashion, he had you on the edge of your seat, making you want to fasten your seatbelt and hold on for dear life.

There’s nothing quite like sitting on the couch on a cold December day, dozing off a bit and then abruptly becoming laser focused on the TV because of a Kevin Harlan call. https://t.co/rUIN23hwOq — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) December 1, 2024

It was a thrilling ride, even if Kirk Cousins and the Falcons didn’t quite matchup.

Cousin threw four interceptions in a 17-13 loss to Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers.

And that’s where Harlan shined.

His call of Tarheeb Still’s pick-six on Cousins led to many labeling Harlan what he is, which is a “national treasure.”

“Cousins, and INTERCEPTED! THIS COULD GO ALL THE WAY. IT’S GONE. STILL. YOU CAN KISS HIM GOODBYE. TOUCHDOWN.”

“INTERCEPTED THIS COULD GO ALL THE WAY. IT’S GONE. STILL. YOU CAN KISS HIM GOODBYE. TOUCHDOWN.” Kevin Harlan on the call for Tarheeb Still’s pick-six on Kirk Cousins.pic.twitter.com/lrnktwzcMV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2024

Vintage Harlan, as were the other two interceptions.

Kirk Cousins is making some, uh, questionable decisions today. That’s his INT No. 3 on the day vs the Chargers. 🏈⁉️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/ur2Em1kGhC — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 1, 2024

“INTERCEPTED. NO. 4 TODAY. AND DERWIN JAMES WILL SEAL THE WIN FOR THE CHARGERS.” Kevin Harlan on the call for Kirk Cousins’ fourth and final INT of the day. pic.twitter.com/DgHyQsn2JJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2024

Social media was buzzing with praise for Harlan’s performance.

Kevin Harlan is the best national play-by-play guy for the NBA and NFL. Easily. https://t.co/GKbu9kUGfV — Adam Castro (@Amcastro16) December 1, 2024

When/If Jim Nantz decides to step aside from the NFL booth, give Kevin Harlan his place.

Do it.

He’s got Super Bowl experience (he’s the radio voice of the Super Bowl!), he brings it every time he’s on the headset, he’s A-Team quality right now. https://t.co/7o3hIr2W5r — Kevin D. Grüssing 🪷 (pronounced Grew-sing) (@KevDGrussing) December 1, 2024

He’s one of few—if any—announcers in the industry who knows how to turn a game in which the starting quarterbacks combined to go 40-for-62 for 392 yards with zero touchdowns against four interceptions into an instant classic.

Even when the game on the field didn’t offer much excitement, Harlan’s calls turned it into something special. His knack for infusing drama and energy into every moment, regardless of the score or the teams involved, is what sets him apart. And while this matchup wasn’t exactly lacking — both teams entered Sunday in playoff positions — Harlan more than picked up the slack.