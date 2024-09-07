Aug 5, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; United States guard Kevin Durant poses for a photograph during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Team USA House. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

At least when it comes to NFL fandom, Kevin Durant is all about loyalty.

As a guest on Up & Adams, Durant was asked by host Kay Adams which NFL team he’d get rid of if the NFL did relegation. Durant had no issue answering that question. He’d get rid of the Dallas Cowboys.

It makes sense. Durant is a fan of the Washington Commanders, who have one of the most intense rivalries in NFL history with the Cowboys. But Durant’s issue with the Cowboys isn’t so much the rivalry with the Commanders but the way people around him have flocked to them.

“I just don’t like ’em,” he said. “I just don’t. And I had to ask myself why I don’t like the Cowboys. Because I don’t hate any teams or any players. I’m a huge fan of a lot of teams. But the Cowboys are the one team I just don’t like. And I think it’s because a lot of people, where I’m from in D.C., have become Cowboys’ fans. It’s probably like 75% of people in Washington DC, in my group of people that are Cowboys fans. I just hate that they don’t stay loyal to the crib.”

"Cowboys, easily…It's probably like 75% people in Washington DC, in my group of people that are Cowboys fans. I just hate that they don't stay loyal to the crib."

For the most part, that makes sense.

Though, there is some humor in Durant — who has played for four NBA teams and has not stayed anywhere more than four seasons since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder — being overly concerned with loyalty.