Credit: Fox Sports

The announcer jinx, which is real, is often the result of a singular announcer speaking a result into existence by offering up a notable statistic or streak right before a play undoes what they’ve just said.

Rarely do both announcers in the booth offer up a combination of information that then goes on to jinx the player they’re talking about.

That’s precisely what happened on Sunday during Fox’s broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders’ win over the Tennessee Titans.

Early in the 4th quarter, the Raiders led 17-3 and were threatening to pad their lead with first and 10 from Tennessee’s 24-yard line. As quarterback Geno Smith walked up to the line of scrimmage, Fox analyst Jonathan Vilma discussed the workmanlike way Smith and the Raiders had been getting it done on the day.

“Look at the offense, right? No turnovers from him. No interceptions. They’ve been efficient offensively. They’re doing a better job in the redzone,” said Vilma. “If that’s there way to win, that’s fine. Do it all day. Do it every game.”

As Smith sent a receiver in motion and prepared to snap the ball, announcer Kenny Albert chimed in, saying, “nine-straight completions for Geno Smith.”

With that, Smith, who we were just told by Albert and Vilma had completed nine-straight and had no interceptions on the day, threw an easy pick to Titan’s defender Cody Barton.

Las Vegas held on to win the game 20-10, so all’s well that ends well.

We don’t often say this, but a solid team effort on that announcer jinx.