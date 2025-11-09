Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma on Fox on Oct. 27, 2024. (Awful Announcing on X.)

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma are making their second overseas trip of the season.

The Fox broadcasting duo will call next Sunday’s matchup between the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins in Madrid, according to Sports Media Watch’s Derek Futterman. Jamie Erdahl will work the sidelines, with Mike Pereira serving as rules analyst remotely.

Albert and Vilma previously called the Vikings’ win over the Browns in London back in October. They’ve worked together since 2020 and ranked 16th out of 25 booths in Awful Announcing’s 2024 NFL announcer rankings.

Fox has sent multiple crews across the Atlantic this season. Adam Amin, Kurt Warner, Stacey Dales, and Kristina Pink handled the Atlanta Falcons-Indianapolis Colts game in Berlin on Sunday. At the same time, Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver called the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Vikings in Dublin earlier this year.

NFL Network has typically carried most international broadcasts, with Rich Eisen frequently part of the coverage. But Fox and the other networks have taken on more of those games as the NFL continues adding cities to its overseas schedule.

Albert has made a career out of these overseas assignments. He’s called games in London, Mexico City, and now Madrid, adding international broadcasts to a résumé that already includes work across the NHL, NBA, and MLB. At this point, he’s probably logged more transatlantic flights for NFL games than most players.

The Madrid game continues the NFL’s push into new European markets. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Germany joined the rotation in 2022. Spain is the latest addition as the league tests which cities can support NFL football beyond the usual suspects.

The Commanders and Dolphins kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET next Sunday in Madrid.