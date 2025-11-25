Photo credit: New Orleans Saints

With Justin Tucker recently completing his 10-week suspension, it was Kellen Moore and the 2-9 New Orleans Saints who rushed to give the kicker accused of sexual misconduct a tryout.

After 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Tucker was released last May amid an investigation by the NFL for sexual misconduct which later led to a 10-week suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. At the time of his release, the Ravens categorized the split as a difficult “football decision.”

Now that the suspension is behind Tucker, the 2-9 Saints sought to look past the allegations against the kicker enough to bring him in for a tryout this week. After the tryout, Saints head coach Kellen Moore said the organization would do their full due diligence, but did not confirm whether that will include reaching out to the accusers. Moore then attempted to explain why the 2-9 Saints were even interested in Tucker.

#Saints HC Kellen Moore’s full comments on hosting Justin Tucker for a tryout. https://t.co/F48NFRUoT4 pic.twitter.com/XEizUoI3Qq — NOF (@nofnetwork) November 24, 2025



“He’s been one of their leaders for an extended period of time on a very successful team,” Moore said per Nick Underhill. “Obviously, there’s been some stuff that’s been unfortunate. He’s gone through an experience and I think it’s about collecting what that experience was.”

According to The Baltimore Banner, 16 massage therapists from eight different spas accused Tucker of sexual misconduct during sessions between 2012-2016. The alleged actions included exposing his genitals, brushing his penis against them, and leaving what they believed was ejaculate on the table.

Tucker has not been charged with a crime. Additionally, he has strongly denied the allegations, telling Outkick last February, “I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider.”

A 2-9 team with no playoff hopes bringing Tucker in for a tryout was a curious decision considering they must have known it would create a distraction and garner immense negative attention. And categorizing the sexual misconduct accusations as “stuff that’s been unfortunate” was a choice by Moore that did little to ease any of the backlash.