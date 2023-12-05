Screen grab: New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

With 24 seasons of NFL experience between them, the Kelce brothers are no strangers to locker room nudity.

So perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that when a listener asked the co-hosts of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce whether they receive a warning that reporters are about to enter the locker room so that they can “cover their hairy buns,” neither All-Pro player batted an eye.

But first, confirmation that the Kelce brothers’ buns are, in fact, hairy.

“Jason, I haven’t seen your a** in a while, but you’ve got some hairy buns,” Travis told his older brother on this week’s episode.

“The carpet matches the drapes,” Jason confirmed. “It for is sure hairy.”

“We’re just hairy people. Big Yeti’s definitely got hairy buns,” Travis volunteered, referring to his nickname.

Travis proceeded to confirm that NFL players do, in fact, get a warning before the media enters the locker room. After Travis asked why the NFL’s media access policy is such that reporters are mingling with and around players in various forms of nudity, Jason (correctly) suggested that it was because only so many players can use the podium and reporters want access to the rest of the roster.

As for the nudity, it doesn’t seem to bother Travis — with one exception.

“The only time I feel like it’s weird is if you’re like a** naked next to the guy’s locker that’s getting interviewed,” Travis said.

Jason, however, remains unbothered.

“I think I’ve just been naked in front of enough people at this point that I don’t think it’s that weird,” Jason said.

The Kelce brothers proceeded to get engage in a conversation regarding nudity in high school locker rooms and some former teammates wearing bathing suits in the shower in an attempt to avoid it. You can watch the entire exchange in the video below.

“You’re making it weird by not being naked” ? Reply with your #NoDumbQuestions and we’ll answer our favorites on the show pic.twitter.com/mt0GwSMU5p — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 4, 2023

[New Heights on X]