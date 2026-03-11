Credit: SNY

Cue the “I’m Coming Home” music, because Geno Smith is returning to the New York Jets, although Keith Hernandez seems unsure about the reunion.

The Jets have their quarterback, or at least a quarterback after trading a sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Smith and a seventh-round pick. On the bright side, the Raiders will be paying most of Smith’s salary for the 2026 NFL season. On the down side, the Jets could be entering the 2026 NFL season with a nearly 36 year old Geno Smith as their starting quarterback.

Shortly after the trade was announced, Steve Gelbs broke the news to Keith Hernandez during the New York Mets’ Tuesday afternoon spring training broadcast on SNY. In addition to his role as a field reporter and fill-in play-by-play voice for the Mets, Gelbs also hosts the Jets pre and post-game show on SNY.

Keith Hernandez asking Steve Gelbs if he’s okay after learning the Jets are trading for Geno Smith…“I can take over for you for a half inning if you want” pic.twitter.com/KvtEfnGbEx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 10, 2026



Knowing Gelbs is a passionate Jets fan, Hernandez turned to his broadcast partner and joked, “Steve, are you okay? I can take over for you for a half inning if you want.”

“It is what it is,” Gelbs said with some frustration. But it was also a measured approach because realistically, the Jets don’t have a ton of options at the position right now.

Hernandez then attempted to brighten the mood by noting Smith has had a “very nice career,” before Gelbs pushed back with a dose of reality that he was “one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL” last season.

“It is what it is” is the perfect phrase to describe what a defeated fanbase like the Jets is feeling right now. It’s also what Geno Smith is likely feeling about his return to the Jets. As much as Jets fans might be loathing this move, Smith is probably similarly down on having to play for the Jets. The Jets picked Geno Smith. Geno Smith didn’t pick them. And if they didn’t trade for him, there’s no guarantee Smith would have opted to play for the Jets next season.

Since leaving the Jets after the 2016 season, Smith got the better of the divorce, making two Pro Bowls and leading the Seattle Seahawks to one playoff appearance. Since moving on from Smith, the Jets have not had a quarterback make the Pro Bowl, and they haven’t made a playoff appearance.

“It is what it is.” At least Gelbs was able to rely on Hernandez for some moral support.