Kay Adams on Up & Adams, screengrab via Twitter.

There are probably a lot of individuals that would dream of the opportunity to receive some personalized dating advice from FanDuel host Kay Adams. But after sharing some advice on social media, now the whole world can benefit.

Adams took to her Instagram to answer a question about moving past the talking stage with a girl and then shared the video on her X page.

In a post entitled, “Love advice for the fellas,” Adams gave encouragement to take a risk in getting rejected and put yourself out there and take the chance. And you have 49ers linebacker Fred Warner for inspiration.

“I know it’s daunting to put yourself in position to get rejected, but it’s just what you’re going to have to do,” Adams said. “There’s no way to bubble wrap it for you and have some magic, ‘oh no you’re not going to get rejected.’ It might happen… ask her to dinner, say you would really like to see her and spend time with her and that you have feelings for her.”

And then Kay Adams gave what may be one of the best quotes in the history of dating advice that goes back to the very beginning of our species.

“And then she might reject you. And I’m not saying that doesn’t suck. But if Fred Warner can have an All-Pro 17 game season on a broken ankle you surely can deal with a little ‘sorry, I don’t like you back.”

If only Dr. Ruth would have given Jack Youngblood a shoutout for playing with a broken leg in the Super Bowl, who knows how many relationships could have gone to the next level. But now we’re only left to wonder if Shams Charania ever followed this advice with Kay Adams herself after their many viral encounters over the years.