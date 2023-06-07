Kate Scott is adding another broadcasting gig to her resume.

On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced that Scott would be the play-by-play announcer for the team’s three preseason games, at home against Minnesota and Dallas and on the road in Green Bay. The games will be Scott’s first NFL work since 2016, when she called 49ers preseason games.

She replaces NFL on Fox host Curt Menefee as the Seahawks’ preseason voice. Menefee had been in the role for more than a decade.

Former Seahawks Michael Robinson and Michael Bennett return as analysts, while KJ Wright debuts as a pregame and postgame analyst, working with returning host Paul Silvi.

Scott has called numerous sports over the years, and is currently the play by play announcer for the Philadelphia 76ers. She’s also called college football for Learfield and the Pac-12 Networks, and has been part of NBC’s Olympics coverage.

[Seattle Seahawks images via YouTube, Imagn]