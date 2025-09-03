Credit: KNBR on YouTube

When you think of the sound of the NFL on the radio, you think of Westwood One. But until this season, a woman had never called a game for the legendary network. This will change on Sept. 28 when the versatile Kate Scott joins the booth to call Steelers-Vikings in Dublin for Week 4.

According to The Athletic, Scott will call the game with retired Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph after impressing Westwood One bosses calling soccer for the network this past summer. Westwood One exec Mike Eaby told The Athletic that he was wowed by the ease with which Scott “went back into radio mode despite doing mostly TV.”

Scott (not to be confused with the CBS Sports host of the same name) also calls Seattle Seahawks preseason games and is the lead play-by-play voice for the 76ers on NBC Sports Philadelphia. She is one of the game announcers for the Madden franchise. And in The Athletic’s report, the outlet reported Scott is the only woman to have done play-by-play for the NFL, NHL, NBA, NCAA Division 1 football and the Olympics.

Previous to Scott’s upcoming Westwood One NFL call, Lesley Visser made history as part of a rotating cast of game analysts for the network in 2002.

Football remains the crown jewel of sports broadcasting as America’s biggest sport. There are several women working full-time on NBA and MLB broadcasts at the national and local levels, a list highlighted most prominently by ESPN’s Doris Burke. But since Amazon enlisted Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer to call the Prime Video simulcast of Thursday Night Football from 2017-20, no woman has worked full-time in the broadcast booth for NFL games.

It’s just one game, but it will be a big moment for Scott and the industry in Ireland later this month.