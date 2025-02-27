Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Almost a month after the Baltimore Banner first reported that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by six massage therapists, he has finally publically responded for the first time.

Tucker and his wife Amanda provided exclusive statements to OutKick, denying that he ever acted inappropriately with a massage therapist and claiming that all allegations against him are false.

“I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider,” said Tucker via OutKick. “These claims are simply not true.”

Since that initial report, more massage therapists have made similar claims against Tucker, bringing the total number to 16 across eight different spas. All of them accuse Tucker of engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior during massages between 2012 and 2016. Allegations range from claims that he intentionally and repeatedly exposed his genitals, brushed two therapists with his exposed penis, and left ejaculate on the massage table following the session. Two spas have said they have banned the Ravens’ kicker from their facilities.

The NFL is investigating the claims and speaking with some accusers, per ESPN. The Ravens have said the allegations are “serious and concerning,” but they will wait for the results of that investigation before making any decisions about Tucker’s future with the franchise.

“The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family. I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully,” Amanda said in a statement.

Along with Tucker, OutKick spoke with his legal counsel, led by Joe Terry of Williams & Connolly’s First Amendment practice group, who deny all allegations against their client.

“Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years,” Tucker told OutKick. “I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever.”

“It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry,” Tucker said in his statement, the full text of which can be found below. “I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

In regards to one of the therapists, who accused Tucker of “repeatedly exposed himself” and having left behind “what she believed to be ejaculate,” Tucker’s counsel mentioned sworn declarations from Tony and Meredith Horwath, the previous owners of the Ritz-Carlton spa, where the alleged incidents occurred, disputing the accusations. OutKick also obtained those documents.

Tucker’s lawyers also denied claims from the owners of the now-closed Studio 921 and Ojas, the two salons that banned Tucker. They also noted that Studio 921 used a photo of Tucker for promotional purposes on the website before closing in 2023.

Michael Belsky and Catherine Dickinson, lawyers representing many of Tucker’s accusers, provided OutKick with a statement.

“We do not represent the spa owners, only the affected therapists,” they said. “Whether the owners acted appropriately and in protection of their respective employees when faced with complaints is a question better directed to the them.”

Tucker is entering his 14th season with the Ravens. Considered one of the best placekickers in NFL history, he has been named to seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro first-teams and was part of Baltimore’s Super Bowl XLVII-winning team.

You can read Tucker’s full statement here.