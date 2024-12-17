Vikings star Justin Jefferson paid tribute to Randy Moss during Monday's game against the Bears. He was not the only one. Photo Credit: ABC Photo Credit: ABC
By Michael Dixon

Randy Moss spent eight years of his career in Minnesota. On Monday night, with the Vikings hosting the Chicago Bears, there was no shortage of tributes to the Hall of Fame receiver.

Announcer Joe Buck paid tribute to his ESPN colleague before the game. During Buck’s message, cameras showed several Minnesota fans in the crowd wearing Moss jerseys. As the Vikings took the field for the coin toss, Cris Carter and Jake Reed — who in 1998 and 1999 combined with Moss to form one of the greatest receiving trios in NFL history — walked behind the Viking captains holding Moss’ No. 84 jersey above their heads.

The tributes continued during the game. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota’s current superstar receiver, scored the game’s first touchdown on a seven-yard pass from Sam Darnold. During his celebration in the end zone, Jefferson found the camera and yelled “We love you, Randy,” while making a heart with his hands.

Moss has received several tributes since he announced that he has cancer. He’s on hiatus from Sunday NFL Countdown while he battles the disease.

[ESPN PR/Minnesota Vikings on X, Photo Credit: ABC]

