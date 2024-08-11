Justin Jefferson got mic’d up for Saturday’s preseason game. Photo Credit: NFL

Justin Jefferson knows how to make an impact on the field, as the Minnesota Vikings star showed in Saturday’s preseason game — and he wasn’t even playing.

Jefferson didn’t play, but he did get mic’d up for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, leading to some interesting and bizarre moments.

First, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t even know Jefferson was mic’d. Yet he saw the wide receiver talking to himself on the sideline. The coach finally figured it out in the second half.

“Why in the world is he standing off by himself, talking to himself? Now I know,” O’Connell told a laughing Jefferson.

“Now you know, man — now you know,” Jefferson replied.

Kevin O’Connell didn’t know Justin Jefferson was miced up 🤣 #Vikings pic.twitter.com/zEC3pAntro — Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) August 10, 2024



Jefferson got in some exercise, sprinting down the sidelines on big plays, including rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first NFL touchdown pass, a 45-yard strike to Trishton Jackson. On a later McCarthy TD pass to Trent Sherfield, Jefferson spotted broken coverage before the QB had even finished his drop back, shouting “Got him!” four times just as the ball went airborne.

The @Vikings mic’d up Justin Jefferson on the sidelines and his reactions were priceless 😭 @JJettas2 pic.twitter.com/9sekaK2xcx — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2024



Mic’d up players are always fun, although maybe not so much when baseball players are conducting interviews with the broadcasters during plays. But some players are better than others in the role. Jefferson seems to be one of those guys.

