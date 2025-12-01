Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Justin Jefferson left the locker room Sunday without speaking to reporters following the Vikings’ 26-0 shutout loss to the Seahawks in Seattle. According to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, it marked the first time Jefferson has declined to speak with the media since Lewis began covering the team in 2022.

The Vikings say Justin Jefferson declined to speak. First time that’s happened since I arrived in 2022. https://t.co/tC2gIOhNeK — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) December 1, 2025

The decision to skip out on speaking with reporters came after a brutal afternoon in Seattle. Jefferson caught just two passes for four yards on four targets, a career low for the All-Pro receiver. To make matters worse, it came against a Seahawks team quarterbacked by Sam Darnold, the same player Minnesota let walk in free agency after he led them to a 14-3 record last season.

Jefferson and Darnold shared a quick embrace at midfield postgame before Jefferson headed straight to the tunnel.

Former teammates Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson share a moment postgame 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ynLmywDX1X — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2025

In the absence of Darnold, the Vikings’ quarterback situation is a mess and has completely derailed a season once draped in Super Bowl expectations. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer made his first NFL start with J.J. McCarthy in concussion protocol and threw four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Brosmer completed 19 of 30 passes for just 126 yards and a 32.8 passer rating. Seattle’s defense sacked him four times and pressured him 14 times, and his receivers didn’t help much, dropping three passes.

Max Brosmer has a big “OH NO!” moment, and Ernest Jones IV takes advantage for a Seahawks pick-six. Joe Davis with the call for Fox. 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/5BVTupyDyg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2025

Jefferson has been nothing but professional all season, repeatedly defending McCarthy in interviews even as the losses piled up. But Sunday’s performance — two catches for four yards while watching his former quarterback thrive in Seattle — appeared to be the breaking point. The Vikings are now 4-8, losers of four straight, and their season is effectively over.