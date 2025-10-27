Photo credit: FS1

We already knew Colin Cowherd loves Justin Herbert, but now we know he loves the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback even more than he loves his backwards hat take.

For years, Cowherd has touted his belief that you can judge a quarterback, coach, or person based on how they wear their hat. And for years, sports fans have been waiting for Cowherd’s backwards hat take to land on his ‘Where Colin Was Wrong’ segment. On Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, it finally happened. And it happened because Cowherd was forced to see Herbert, his golden boy, out and about in a backwards hat.

“I’m gonna make a little tiny exception with quarterbacks and their hat on backwards.” – Colin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/Zgu9almZ4Q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 27, 2025

“I’m making an exception with quarterbacks wearing their hat on backwards. Justin was at a Laker game with singer and model Madison Beer. Listen, I’m sorry, I’m a true romantic. I’m sorry. Everything in life has exceptions; it was his off-day, he didn’t have practice,” Cowherd said while looking at pictures of Herbert and Beer. “I mean, everybody in life has to make one exception, okay, I made a big exception. My bad, I’m a true romantic…so, I’m gonna make a little tiny exception with quarterbacks and their hat on backwards.”

Cowherd has been touting the idea that you can’t be a leader if you wear a backwards hat since Tony Romo rocked the style while quarterbacking the Dallas Cowboys. He’s criticized Romo, Baker Mayfield, JJ Redick, Shedeur Sanders, and others for wearing backward hats. And even seeing Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Barack Obama, and others with the brim of their hats to the rear didn’t get Cowherd to waver. But Herbert did the impossible.

Maybe Cowherd just doesn’t have it in him to criticize Jim Harbaugh’s quarterback. Or perhaps he thought better of criticizing Herbert’s attire while sitting next to Madison Beer. Either way, credit Cowherd for flip-flopping on one of his most infamous takes, even if it is just for one person or one day. Because despite landing on his ‘Where Colin Was Wrong’ segment Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, there’s no way Cowherd’s backwards hat take is dead for good.