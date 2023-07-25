Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

While we don’t know who will be in the second season of Netflix’s Quarterback, we know at least one quarterback who won’t be. Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears said he declined an offer to be on the second season.

Per 670 The Score in Chicago, Fields said he turned an invite down for this season, but kept the door open for a potential future season.

Fields declined an invitation from Netflix to be part of “Quarterback” Season 2, he said on Tuesday after reporting to training camp at Halas Hall. He instead hopes to keep this pivotal third year in his career free of distractions. “I watched it,” Fields said. “It was kind of cool seeing everybody’s different backgrounds, kind of see how they prepare. It was just cool seeing their personal lives and how they balance life and football. They actually did reach out and I don’t think I want to do it, just because I’d rather keep everything the way it is around here. Having cameras around the building, I think that might chance the vibe of everyone. I just want to keep it natural, organic, and just really focus on what’s going on in the building. “Maybe down the road, but I don’t see myself in it this year at least.”

Fields is no stranger to being in a quarterback-centric docuseries. His senior year of high school was featured in the second season of the go90 series QB1: Beyond the Lights. The first two seasons, which both originally aired on go90 before moving to Netflix, are currently available on The Roku Channel. The third season, which aired on Netflix, is currently not streaming anywhere.

Last week, Quarterback executive producer Peyton Manning said the series had been green-lit for a second season. We listed five quarterbacks we’d like to see featured in the second season, a list that did not include Fields. In season one of Quarterback, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota were featured and followed on and off the field.

[670 The Score]