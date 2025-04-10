Photo Credit: Jets Videos

The New York Jets signed free agent quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal last month, so he’s currently slated as the starter for 2025.

Except many NFL insiders believe the Jets will select a quarterback in the NFL Draft and that player might compete with Fields for the starting job next season. NFL.com’s mock draft has the Jets picking Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart No. 7 overall, but they’ve also looked at Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who’s expected to go later in the draft. Kyle McCord and Tyler Shough are other possibilities.

Yet, while that issue has drawn great interest and speculation among fans and media, Fields didn’t care to address it Wednesday. A reporter asked Fields, “Justin, what if the Jets take a quarterback here, whether it’s seventh, second round, whatever, how do you feel about the possibility of a young guy who you might have to mentor who could be, like, nipping at your heels?”

“I don’t really like to answer rhetorical questions, but like I said, I’m willing to teach,” Fields said. “But I’m not really interested in rhetorical questions.”

While some fans on social media pointed out that Fields probably meant to say “hypothetical,” it was a relatively good answer. On the other hand, the question probably could have been phrased better; the “nipping at your heels” metaphor invites a defensive answer.

Jets fans probably thought all their quarterback drama had ended following the disappointing Aaron Rodgers era, but apparently not.