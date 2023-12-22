Oct 25, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs with the ball during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl XLIX showdown between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks is one of the most memorable Super Bowls of recent memory.

New England was down 24-14 entering the fourth quarter before scoring 14 unanswered points to take a 28-24 lead.

The go-ahead touchdown came with just over two minutes left when quarterback Tom Brady found wide receiver Julian Edelman for a three-yard score.

Seattle got the ball and drove down the field to the one-yard line before Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted a Russell Wilson pass to clinch New England’s fourth championship.

This week, Edelman was joined by comedian Bert Kreischer on his Games with Names podcast, and he recalled how earlier in the week of Super Bowl XLIX, he and his family went out to dinner, where the wide receiver ran into a pair of legendary athletes in town for the big game: Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter.

“And I’m super starstruck,” Edelman said, “and I’m about to play in the Super Bowl. I go up, and you could tell Jeter’s a very charming guy; I go up and say, ‘Mr. Jeter, I’m Julian Edelman. I’m playing in the Super Bowl.’ I felt weird introducing myself, but I wanted to meet him.”

Edelman went on to say that Jordan was a bit standoffish and didn’t seem like he wanted to talk, but that changed as Edelman was about to leave.

“As soon as the conversation’s about to end like five minutes in [and] I’m about to leave, Jordan comes up to me, and he goes, ‘Hey kid, I got a bunch of money on you. Don’t **** it up.’ And that’s the only thing he said to me. “I go, ‘Yes sir, Mr. Jordan.’ I didn’t know what to say. It was crazy.” Edelman added.

In addition to the touchdown, Edelman led all Patriots receivers with 109 receiving yards.

