Credit: Pardon My Take

Julian Edelman is in NFL media now and, as a former receiver for the New England Patriots, constantly gets asked about the dynasty days in Massachusetts.

But in recent years, there’s been more bad than good when it comes to the Pats, and Edelman has had to criticize his former team from time to time.

In an interview released Friday on Pardon My Take, Edelman explained what happened when he besmirched former first-round pick Mac Jones.

“He texted me like, ‘what’s up, how are you bro?'” Edelman laughed on the show. “It was literally right after the thing I said. I was like, ‘I’m good man, I’m taking my daughter to school right now, how are you?'”

Edelman also revealed that the legendary Tom Brady now refers to him as “little media darling,” but let’s be honest. The most important thing about this interview is now what Edelman said to elicit a response from Jones.

Edelman said it was a “couple years ago” that they exchanged text messages.

So that rules out comments this fall about Jones’ confidence.

The most likely inciting event has to be Edelman calling attention to Jones’ “pissy faces” back in December 2022.

Unfortunately Pardon My Take hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter don’t have enough background on Edelman and Jones’ history to pin him down on the moment. The world may never know what inspired Jones’ text.

But the point is it happened, Edelman handled it, and Jones was benched again this fall.

It pays to be a former Patriot, even if the new guys don’t always like you.

