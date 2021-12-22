In Monday’s press conference, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick apologized to the media for his demeanor in Saturday’s postgame press conference. After the loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Belichick gave short responses to questions in a press conference that lasted over six minutes.

It was nice of Belichick to apologize but many were confused as to exactly why this situation was any different than all the other times Belichick has been terse toward the media. Belichick is a monotone man of few words even when the Patriots win so Saturday night was pretty much standard Coach Belichick.

One of Belichick’s former players has come forward with a theory as to why Belichick apologized.

While on Barstool’s Pardon My Take, Julian Edelman speculated that Belichick apologized because he’s getting older and that sometimes leads to people being nicer toward others.

Nobody knows Bill Belichick more than @Edelman11. pic.twitter.com/dzq0lzX8qD — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 22, 2021

“You know what, I guess, my dad told me people soften up a little bit when you get older,” Edelman said. “You get a little more wisdom, you start being a nicer guy. Maybe that’s happening. He’s, what is he 70 now?”

Hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter had their own theory that Belichick wanted people to say that he’s “getting soft” and then use that as bulletin board material for the Patriots’ playoff run.

Whatever the reason, I wouldn’t put it past the guy who typically thinks two or three moves ahead of most other coaches to make an apology have some sort of hidden meaning. If this was a way to try and get his team to channel the energy and be better, I wouldn’t put it past Bill Belichick to try that.

[@PardonMyTake]