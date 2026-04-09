Dec 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden observes the national anthem before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gruden sued the NFL within days of resigning from the Las Vegas Raiders, alleging a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” by the NFL to get him out of his job.

The lawsuit has lingered for more than four years, as the NFL has attempted to dismiss the case or send it to arbitration rather than a civil trial. Gruden has repeatedly scored wins that have put him on track to face off against the league through discovery, and according to a recent report from Pro Football Talk, he wants as much as $150 million in damages.

As we wait to see whether the NFL might appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court or seek to settle with Gruden privately, a Las Vegas judge has now set a trial date, according to KLAS.

Pending another big change, the trial is now officially set for May 2027 in Las Vegas.

In a February filing, Gruden’s legal team reportedly even listed specific teams that would have information relevant to Gruden’s alleged improper treatment by the league. E-mails sent by Gruden featuring inappropriate language toward then-NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith, team cheerleaders, and more were leaked as part of separate reporting on disgraced Washington executive Bruce Allen.

As the lawsuit has moved through the courts, Gruden launched a comeback. The former Buccaneers and Raiders head coach and ESPN analyst resurfaced as a commentator with Barstool Sports in late 2024. At the same time, Gruden has gradually been embraced by the league again.

Tampa Bay reinstated him into its Ring of Honor. He helped out at Baltimore training camp last year and may or may not have been in the mix for a job with the Jets this offseason. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has endorsed Gruden’s return to the NFL, while college football commentator Josh Pate has claimed Gruden is close to taking a top college job.