Mark Sanchez’s return to the Fox NFL broadcasting booth remains uncertain. However, he has been granted the opportunity to leave Indiana before his next court date, following his arrest after an alleged altercation in Indianapolis last weekend.

According to The Athletic’s James Boyd, the Fox NFL announcer filed a motion on Thursday to travel outside of Indiana while he awaits his pretrial conference on November 5. Judge Jennifer Prinz Harrison granted that motion on Friday, though she did file an order for Sanchez to be fingerprinted and processed before he’s allowed to leave the state.

Mark Sanchez filed a motion yesterday to leave Indiana as he awaits his pretrial conference — basically when he sees a judge. That’s set for Nov. 5. Today, an order for fingerprinting and other processing was filed, which Sanchez must complete before he can leave. | @TheAthletic pic.twitter.com/rWZHbddwxc — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 10, 2025

Sanchez was involved in an alleged altercation on Friday night with an elderly delivery driver. Sanchez allegedly confronted the driver over parking in an alley between two hotels, claiming he was not allowed to do so. According to the driver, Sanchez allegedly slammed him to the ground. He responded by using pepper spray on Sanchez before using a knife to defend himself. Sanchez left the scene and was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds. He was later arrested on three misdemeanors, though one was later upgraded to a felony charge that carries a potential sentence of one to six years in prison. The alleged victim is also suing Sanchez for unspecified damages.

Brady Quinn replaced Sanchez in the Fox booth for the Colts-Raiders game on Sunday. The former USC quarterback will not be back in the booth this weekend either, and his Fox return remains in limbo.

Sanchez lives in Southern California.