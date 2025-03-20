Credit: FS1

Say something about Tee Higgins and prepare to receive the wrath of his mother, as FS1 hosts Joy Taylor and Nick Wright recently found out.

The Cincinnati Bengals recently made a massive investment in their offense, supporting quarterback Joe Burrow by giving long-term contract extensions to Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. Higgins landed a four-year, $115 million contract, with Chase taking a historic $161 million deal from Cincinnati.

Earlier this week on FS1’s Speak, Joy Taylor didn’t question Higgins’ abilities, but she did question the investment by Cincinnati, wondering if it was the best allocation of dollars.

“It’s not that Tee Higgins didn’t deserve to get paid, I’m just surprised they paid him in Cincinnati,” Taylor said. “If you’re serious about winning championships, yes, you have to have high-level talent on the offensive side of the ball. But you have to have some semblance of a defense as well.”

Higgins’ mom stumbled on the clip and quote-tweeted it with a quote from The Color Purple, “Harpo who dis woman.”

Harpo who dis woman https://t.co/JvwBlc5vAw — TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 (@adizlady) March 18, 2025



Maybe Higgins’ mom really doesn’t know who Taylor is. Although Taylor has made a lot of headlines in recent months. What Taylor said about Higgins, however, was completely reasonable. Having Burrow, Higgins and Chase under long-term contracts should ensure their offense has the potential to be as potent as any in the NFL, but it does little to solve their defensive woes from last year. But if Cincinnati let one of their star wide receivers walk, ownership would have been called out for being cheap.

And it wasn’t just Taylor who felt the wrath of Higgins. After Nick Wright said, “I don’t think this is the best path forward for them to win a championship,” he similarly heard from wide reciever’s mom.

Shut up dick, 🫢 opps I mean nick 🤣🤣 https://t.co/WLndSLV62Y — TEEHIGGINSMOM #5 ✋🏽💫 (@adizlady) March 18, 2025



“Shut up d*ck, oops I mean Nick,” she wrote with a few emojis while quote-tweeting a video of Wright’s gripe with the contract. Which like Taylor’s, was a fair criticism.

But sport media be forewarned, say something that isn’t an endorsement of Tee Higgins, and be prepared to hear from his mother.