Photo credit: FS1

Stop reminding Joy Taylor and Keyshawn Johnson that Aaron Rodgers hasn’t signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers yet; they know.

Earlier this week, Taylor went on a torrid rant, ripping Rodgers for not attending Steelers OTAs. The rant was performative and attention-grabbing. But it was met with a lot of confusion because Rodgers is not on the Steelers. So, while Taylor was correct in noting Rodgers wasn’t at OTAs, the gripe was sort of without merit since the 41-year-old quarterback isn’t allowed to be there, because he’s not a member of the Steelers. In fact, Rodgers can’t attend any team training sessions without signing a contract.

Naturally, thousands of football fans were eager to jump on Taylor for her rant, reminding her of what she surely already knew. That Rodgers isn’t on the Steelers, yet. But after ranting about Rodgers, Taylor is now ranting about her critics who thought she didn’t know the quarterback’s contract status.

.@JoyTaylorTalks & @Keyshawn respond to the trolls who had something to say about their take on Aaron Rodgers not showing up to OTAs for the Steelers. 😂 pic.twitter.com/HN8AZ7Yzrq — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) May 28, 2025



“Key, people think that you and I do not know that Aaron Rodgers is not officially signed to the Steelers,” Taylor told Keyshawn Johnson before she mocked everyone for trying to tell her Rodgers is still a free agent. “They’re having a hard time with it on the internet. ‘Do Joy and Key know that he doesn’t have to be there? Cause he’s not actually signed to the Steelers…How do you have this job if you don’t know that Aaron is not officially there?’ Since he’s not signed to the Steelers…which I just found out, thank you, Twitter.”

Johnson then suggested all of the trolling came from people typing away on computers from their parents’ basements. Perhaps Johnson knows Rodgers is still a free agent, but he definitely doesn’t know the ‘everyone with a social media account is a nerd living in their parents’ basement’ narrative died sometime around 2010.

Surely, Taylor was aware Rodgers was a free agent when she ranted about him missing OTAs. But while everyone, for months, has assumed he will end up with the Steelers, Taylor was essentially ranting about the fact that he’s still not in Pittsburgh.

Don’t blame Aaron, this is Pittsburgh’s fault. If there’s one thing Rodgers likes, it’s the feeling that he’s in control. And as long as Pittsburgh is going to give him the leeway and freedom to decide his NFL future on his own timeline, Rodgers is going to take advantage of having the control. The Steelers should have held onto some leverage by putting pressure on Rodgers months ago. But they didn’t. Instead, they’re treating the 41-year-old quarterback like he’s still the Rodgers of old.