“If he didn’t want to play, he could have told them before the game. So I feel like there was some subtle s**t that he did. It definitely hurt the team,” Ward told reporters. “He’s probably gonna get cut soon, so it is what it is with that.”

Here is the whole Mooney Ward exchange on De’Vondre Campbell refusing to go into the game tonight. Mooney was brutally honest about a guy who appeared to quit on his team. #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/CT6zNcC4t1 — Matt Lively (@mattblively) December 13, 2024

But while calling for De’Vondre Campbell to be released is hardly controversial — in fact, it appears to be the consensus opinion — one longtime NFL reporter has a differing stance. Taking to X on Thursday night, Josina Anderson pushed back against calls for the 49ers to release Campbell for his actions.

“No. There’s no need to jump to instant job loss,” she wrote while reposting Ward’s comments. “He should be given time to share his mindset, to [communicate] with his teammates after more time to reflect and to demonstrate better judgment.”

No. There’s no need to jump to instant job loss. He should be given time to share his mindset, to commune with his teammates after more time to reflect and to demonstrate better judgment. https://t.co/EKYFxbaKrK — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 13, 2024

The former ESPN reporter received immediate pushback, with her post garnering thousands of replies and hundreds of quote-tweets. In a subsequent post, she elaborated on her unpopular take.

“As a former D1 Carolina Tar Heel trackster and Junior Olympian, I believe sports are a microcosm of life with no shortage of teachable opportunities—even when a decision is poor and damages team fabric,” she wrote. “The greatest strength of the group lies within overcoming its most adverse times, even when created by one of its members.

“This situation actually has potential to become a touchpoint for greater togetherness, depending on how it’s handled on all sides. I’ve witnessed that too, as bad as it admittedly is now. So because of that I tend to lean more towards attempting forgiveness when possible. I’m okay with respectful disagreement. I appreciate your comment.”

As a former D1 Carolina Tar Heel trackster and Junior Olympian, I believe sports are a microcosm of life with no shortage of teachable opportunities—even when a decision is poor and damages team fabric. The greatest strength of the group lies within overcoming its most adverse… https://t.co/NXalOc3WhE — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 13, 2024

Give Anderson this much — she isn’t just giving a hot take, but speaking from her own unique perspective. Still, her stance clearly stands out amid a sea of calls for the 49ers to immediately cut De’Vondre Campbell, some of which appear to be coming from his own teammates.