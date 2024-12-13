Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; CBS Sports NFL Insider reporter Josina Anderson during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The San Francisco 49ers’ playoff odds took a significant hit on Thursday with the team’s 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. But a bigger story for the team emerged in the aftermath of the primetime matchup, with head coach Kyle Shanahan revealing that linebacker De’Vondre Campbell had voluntarily left the game because he “didn’t want to play today.”

Considered one of football’s cardinal sins, the news that Campbell had effectively quit on his team led to immediate calls for the 49ers to release the 31-year-old linebacker. That included from inside the San Francisco locker room, with cornerback Charvarius Ward speculating that it was only a matter of time until the 49ers gave Campbell his walking papers.

“If he didn’t want to play, he could have told them before the game. So I feel like there was some subtle s**t that he did. It definitely hurt the team,” Ward told reporters. “He’s probably gonna get cut soon, so it is what it is with that.”

But while calling for De’Vondre Campbell to be released is hardly controversial — in fact, it appears to be the consensus opinion — one longtime NFL reporter has a differing stance. Taking to X on Thursday night, Josina Anderson pushed back against calls for the 49ers to release Campbell for his actions.

“No. There’s no need to jump to instant job loss,” she wrote while reposting Ward’s comments. “He should be given time to share his mindset, to [communicate] with his teammates after more time to reflect and to demonstrate better judgment.”

The former ESPN reporter received immediate pushback, with her post garnering thousands of replies and hundreds of quote-tweets. In a subsequent post, she elaborated on her unpopular take.

“As a former D1 Carolina Tar Heel trackster and Junior Olympian, I believe sports are a microcosm of life with no shortage of teachable opportunities—even when a decision is poor and damages team fabric,” she wrote. “The greatest strength of the group lies within overcoming its most adverse times, even when created by one of its members.

“This situation actually has potential to become a touchpoint for greater togetherness, depending on how it’s handled on all sides. I’ve witnessed that too, as bad as it admittedly is now. So because of that I tend to lean more towards attempting forgiveness when possible. I’m okay with respectful disagreement. I appreciate your comment.”

Give Anderson this much — she isn’t just giving a hot take, but speaking from her own unique perspective. Still, her stance clearly stands out amid a sea of calls for the 49ers to immediately cut De’Vondre Campbell, some of which appear to be coming from his own teammates.

