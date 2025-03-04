Photo Credit:Josina Anderson via X

NFL insider Josina Anderson scorched an NFL assistant coach Monday for spreading rumors about Shedeur Sanders’ attitude at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Sanders is projected to be picked early in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Although the former Colorado star quarterback didn’t work out at the combine, his skills are well-established. Not to mention, the son of NFL legend and current Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders grew up around the game.

Yet a story began circulating in the sports media on Monday. One anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach, from a team drafting in the top seven picks, has allegedly called Sanders’ character into question.

Anderson fired off a lengthy post on X shredding the coach’s motivation and judgment while defending Sanders.

“I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off ‘brash’ and ‘arrogant’ in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source,” Anderson wrote.

Sanders met with teams and the media at the combine. Anderson praised his media interview.

“This coach’s personal assessment is the direct opposite from how Sanders came across to many reporters in his press conference with the media at the Combine,” Anderson wrote. “Sanders appeared to go out of his way to acknowledge multiple media members, regardless if they were recognizable or not. He seemed cordial, polite, witty, thoughtful along with being confident (as many athletes are).”

Anderson then alluded to Sanders and other players who now enter the NFL having already scored lucrative NIL deals while in college.

“According to league sources, said QB coach seems to have issue with ‘the culture’ of athletes who have broad fame and financial success before entering the NFL, and in their opinions, appears to them to have a problem certain athletes — I’ll leave it at that,” Anderson wrote.

Anderson went on to say that such rumors can impact a player’s draft status. “This is how pre-Draft evaluations can get jacked,” the reporter said.

“The modern day college athlete is evolving, as is the scale of business and opportunities surrounding them before entering professional leagues,” she wrote.

It’s possible the anonymous coach in question might have been spreading the rumors in hopes Sanders would fall to that team in the draft. (If that’s the case, the coach shouldn’t have been so clumsy as to get caught.)

There has already been enough misinformation on X about how Sanders and his father are allegedly trying to avoid certain teams in the draft. His fate in the draft has sparked rumors for months.