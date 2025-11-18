Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josina Anderson faced criticism online over the weekend for her over-the-top defense of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who made his NFL debut in Week 11.

Despite Cleveland losing the game and Sanders completing just one-quarter of his 16 pass attempts, Anderson ripped off posts on X throughout the second half in support of the rookie. When Sanders made mistakes, including a bad interception, the veteran NFL reporter noted he had not had any first-team reps in practice this season. When Sanders converted a third down late in the game, Anderson described the routine completion as an “against-all-odds” throw.

The repetitive language and insistent positivity of Anderson’s analysis led many fans and colleagues to make jokes at her expense.

In a response posted to YouTube and X on Tuesday, Anderson addressed these criticisms. The former ESPN reporter, who now covers the league independently, called the Browns’ decision to prioritize fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel throughout the season “negligent” and questioned whether head coach Kevin Stefanski is fully committed to winning games if it means playing Sanders.

Anderson also acknowledged that Sanders was not “stellar” and that some of the plays she highlighted were not “spectacular.” But she reiterated her staunch defense of the QB, whom she has covered closely and defended since the pre-draft process.

“It is obvious that Shedeur Sanders did not have a stellar performance,” Anderson explained. “Just as it’s also obvious that when I am saying he is making an ‘against-all-odds’ three to four-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy, that that is obviously not a spectacular play in and of it self. The point is, however willfully ignorant people want to be to it, that I’m highlighting the disadvantaged platform that he is throwing from.”

While Anderson even went into specifics about Sanders’ weaknesses — like his proclivity to take sacks rather than getting rid of the ball — she argued that he still gives the Browns a better chance to win than Gabriel or any other option. Yet, as Anderson sees it, the organization continues to hold Sanders back.

“No one is saying that Sanders is flawless. Obviously, drifting back to Delaware in a play where you’re looking for more time usually ends up more harmful than it is beneficial,” Anderson added. “So I think the fair question now is, is Stefanski using everything in his arsenal possible to bring about the development and progress of his rookie backup quarterback in a situation on a team where the starting quarterback is also a rookie?”

Around the league in recent years, second-chance quarterbacks have flourished. From Geno Smith to Daniel Jones and beyond, at least one retread has blossomed each season dating back a half-decade. Anderson believes Sanders is in line for this type of second act if the Browns do not pivot soon.

Like many NFL analysts who have defended Sanders, Anderson also faced a ton of pushback suggesting that she is partial to Sanders because he, like her, is Black. Anderson resoundingly denied the accusation, instead arguing that she sees her job as a reporter to advocate for any player who isn’t getting a fair shake.

“I’m not making that comment because Shedeur Sanders is Black,” she said. “I’m making that comment because I have always pointed out situational disparities and inequities in competition. And the point of the matter is, so far … I haven’t seen the special genes in Dillon Gabriel, much less to warrant 100 percent of the first-team snaps.”

Anyone arguing on behalf of Sanders will ultimately face the music this month. Sanders finally has a chance to play and work as the first-team QB in practice for the Browns.

The rest of this story will be based on the QB’s performance on the field rather than supposed conspiracies against him.