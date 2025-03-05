Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen has signed a deal with Skydance Sports, a branch of Skydance Media.

Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter detailed what kind of projects Allen, who is engaged to actress Hailee Steinfeld, will be doing.

“The entertainment production studio says that it has signed 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen to an overall deal, in which the Buffalo Bills quarterback will develop a slate of scripted, unscripted and branded content with the company,” Weprin wrote.

Allen and Skydance Sports head Jason Reed both commented on the agreement.

“I’m excited to partner with a world class organization like Skydance Sports to further my creative ambitions through storytelling,” Allen said, per Weprin. “Utilizing my platform to do good and be good is very important to me, and Skydance is an excellent partner, who can help me achieve this goal, through the creation of compelling content that aims to inspire.” “Josh has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most exciting and skilled players in the NFL,” Reed said. “Not only is he a uniquely talented player, he is an amazing human being. His vision, determination, and creativity make him a force off the field as well as on, and we are thrilled to be partnering with him as he builds his business outside of the game.”

Other Skydance Sports projects include (but are not limited to) ESPN’s They Call it Late Night with Jason Kelce and Netflix’s Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.