Credit: Bills

The Buffalo Bills have some of the most beautiful, recognizable uniforms in sports. So naturally, they decided to desecrate years of tradition with a monstrous all-gray uniform that may be one of the worst in the history of the NFL.

The Bills unveiled the new alternate uniform earlier this week, explaining that what looks to be a fabric slab of concrete is an ode to the city of Buffalo as “Nickel City.” That’s not because Buffalo is known to have large quantities of the element, but rather because of the vintage “Buffalo Nickel” collectible coin that was minted by the US Government in the early 20th century.

Also, according to the team’s reveal, the uniforms are inspired by “steel mills, grain elevators and rail yards” around the city as well as the construction workers that built the brand new Highmark Stadium that will have its grand opening this fall. Because if there’s anything that will inspire a fanbase to order $150 jerseys, it’s grain elevators! The helmet also eschews any previous incarnation of the Bills logo for a single red stripe that wraps around it.

A blue collar town that never backs down. We are the Nickel City. pic.twitter.com/nDja8yhTMW — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 27, 2026

Reaction to the Bills’ uniform reveal was about as positive as the cyclospora outbreak. They were widely panned and even inspired reflections on where they ranked among the worst NFL jerseys of all time.

On Wednesday, Bills quarterback and franchise player Josh Allen addressed the elephant in the room with the local media and asked everyone to stop the hate because he was a fan of them.

Nickel City uniforms are QB1 approved. 👍 pic.twitter.com/mV7IVoOIHu — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 29, 2026

“Stop hating on the jerseys, guys,” Allen told the assembled media. “They’re great. I honestly like, speaking of new, right? It’s a new look, I understand that. We’ve got to be new. And these jerseys are kind of symbolic of that. And I’m excited to wear them. It symbolizes a lot of newness and that I am excited about. I’ve heard a lot of comments about the jerseys. I enjoy them. I think it’s very symbolic of what we want to do and who we want to be. I understand people want the old jerseys and the old helmets and all that, but at some point too we are moving forward. We have to move forward and do something new and that’s what we’re doing.”

The Bills already have great current uniforms. They have great throwback uniforms. Not a single Bills fan was asking for this! But teams are continuing to pump out new alternate uniforms with the most convoluted logic possible that strays far away from any sense of team identity or aesthetics that are pleasing to the eye.

Josh Allen may be a great quarterback, although just how great is always up for debate. But after hearing his thoughts on the Nickel City uniforms, you would not trust him to make any interior design or fashion decisions whatsoever.