Jan 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates a catch that was ruled incomplete with teammate quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the New York Jets during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs caused quite a stir by missing the start of last month’s mandatory minicamp, prompting concern from coach Sean McDermott. Diggs would attend the following day’s practice, though his belated arrival did little to quiet the narrative surrounding his uncertain future in Buffalo. Many in the media have cited his cryptic tweets and a sideline spat with teammate Josh Allen during last year’s playoffs as early foreshadowing, hinting at a potential rift between two of the Bills’ best players.

Allen, throughout the ordeal, has downplayed any perceived tension, adamant that he and Diggs are on the same page. “I love [Stefon]. That’s my guy,” Allen expressed during his recent appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, a Barstool Sports podcast hosted by Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. “The media has blown this so far out of proportion.”

Though the Bills would frame it as an “excused” absence, Diggs’ no-show felt strategic, a silent protest of sorts alluding to his mounting frustration with a team that, for all its talent, hasn’t been able to get over the hump.

“We are in minicamp. We’re not playing a game for four months. He doesn’t show up one day,” said Allen, lamenting the media making a mountain out of a molehill. “He’s still there. Coach asked him to go home. We were in talks and discussions, trying to resolve some things and it wasn’t anything major.”

While aggregators can often be hyperbolic, too often spinning nonstories into headline fodder for easy clicks, usually where there’s smoke there’s fire, suggesting real drama behind the scenes in Buffalo.

“They’re still talking about it. Let it go,” said Allen, pleading with the media to find a new angle. “There’s no reason to continue talking about it. He was on the field with us the next day. It was not a big deal.”

