Nick Wright and Dan Orlovsky went back and forth Wednesday in a spirited debate that played out on TV and X, and given they both tweeted late into night, it might not be over yet.

The unlikely sparring match between FS1’s Wright and ESPN’s Orlovsky started when an anonymous NFL executive told ESPN that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is “one of the most overrated players in the NFL.”

Orlovsky defended Allen Tuesday on ESPN’s Get Up, calling that a “moronic” statement, and saying Allen was “two or three plays away from being a multi-Super Bowl appearing quarterback and potentially Super Bowl-winning quarterback.”

Wednesday on FS1’s First Things First, Wright defended the anonymous NFL executive, taking a shot at Orlovsky by citing some stats and scenarios calling Allen’s performance into question.

“Obviously, Josh Allen’s a very good player. And obviously, what this NFL executive is saying is true,” Wright said. “And I saw my pal, Dan Orlovsky, call this guy an idiot … then Dan went on to make things up. But what he said has just become canon of the Josh Allen story — but they’re lies.”

Wright then called out Orlovsky’s “two or three plays away from a Super Bowl” comment. He went through the Bills’ postseason record in the Allen era, and made a good point that the team might not have been as close to Super Bowl destiny as Orlovsky implied.


Orlovsky obviously caught wind of what Wright said and fired back Wednesday night on X.

“You’re a good man brother,” Orlovsky posted. “Calling him the most overrated guy in the league is idiotic You can talk turnovers all you want but the only guy who has a better TD/TO ratio since (2019) is Patrick (Mahomes) and Allen is +94 Not Patrick, not perfect. But he’s a stud.”


Wright responded less than an hour later on X.

“The details here matter,” he posted. “The guy you called an idiot didn’t say he was ‘the most overrated guy in the league,’ he said he was “one of the more overrated players,’ those are very different.

“If you can show me the 2 or 3 plays that we can change that put Josh Allen in one, let alone multiple Super Bowls, I’d love to see them.”


Wright and Orlovsky weren’t the only sports media personalities who jumped on that NFL executive’s “overrated” remark. Craig Carton might have had the most outlandish hot take, speculating that Bills GM Brandon Beane is the anonymous exec in question.


