Photo Credits: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Brandon Beane; left), Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Josh Allen, right).

Is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen overrated? His general manager, Brandon Beane, does not think so. Furthermore, Beane was highly critical of a recent report that gave Allen that label.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Beane was not only critical of the NFL executive who called Allen overrated but also the report citing the executive’s comments.

Beane’s comments were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Dom Tibbets of WKBW, Buffalo’s ABC affiliate.

“It’s frustrating,” Beane said. “I don’t get it. If I was gonna use “rated” I would say underrated before I would say overrated. And I know I’m biased. He’s our guy and we love him every single day. These things that come out there, I know that people love the rankings of whoever, but when you don’t put your name to it and you make comments like that, like who is this executive? Executive is a loose term. I was probably referred to as an executive well before I should have been.

“So I just say, if you’re not gonna put your name on it, we really shouldn’t validate it. I know it gets validated because it’s on ESPN. And I’m not a fan of that style. I wish the writer wouldn’t include a comment like that. I don’t think Josh deserves that. Again, I’m biased, but I’m tired of hearing it.”

“There’s idiots everywhere.” Full comments from #Bills GM Brandon Beane on an anonymous NFL Executive that called QB Josh Allen “overrated.” #BillsMafia #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/QR8Iv9hjMG — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) July 24, 2024

Allen being called overrated has been a source of debate, notably between ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky and FS1’s Nick Wright.

Beane continued to defend Allen, saying “There’s idiots everywhere.” He then explored reasons as to why Allen would still be labeled as overrated. For Beane, it comes down to confirmation bias.

“I think part of it, truthfully is, we were all aware when Josh came out, there were people that thought he was a bust or would not make it, for all of the reasons that they’ve listed over the years. And I just think any time someone thinks they got a crack, they’re gonna say see I told you so. They’re looking for things.

“You can look at any player in any sport and point out negatives. No one is God or a robot. But Josh’s positives don’t even come close to the negatives. For what he’s done for this team, for what he’s done in this league and his own accomplishments, to say he’s overrated and to point out a flaw here or there is, it’s ignorant.”

[Dom Tibbets on X]