Credit: NFL, Buffalo Bills, Mike Catalana

The Buffalo Bills came into the 2025 NFL season with some wondering whether this was finally the year they returned to the Super Bowl and won it for the first time ever.

Unfortunately for them, the disappointment continues. Quarterback Josh Allen had one of his poorest performances in a long time with four turnovers, but still had the team in a position to win in overtime until a controversial interception call derailed their comeback efforts, and the Denver Broncos advanced to the AFC Championship Game instead.

Allen was emotional in his post-game press conference, taking the blame for the outcome.

“I feel like I let my teammates down” An emotional Josh Allen shares his thoughts postgame pic.twitter.com/C291y5Thg4 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 18, 2026

“It’s extremely difficult,” Allen said with tears running down his face. “I feel like I let my teammates down tonight.”

“Can’t win with five turnovers; I fumbled twice, threw two picks,” he added. “When you shoot yourself in the foot like that, you don’t deserve to win football games.”

He wasn’t the only Buffalo player to get emotional over the weight of another disappointing end to a season. Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was asked about Allen’s comments afterward, and he offered his own heartfelt reaction to them.

Raw emotion in Bills locker room after the loss. Brandon Cooks on the season ending and Dion Dawkins on Josh Allen and the QB saying he let his team down pic.twitter.com/zi40ZV552N — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) January 18, 2026

“He ain’t let us down,” Dawkins said while breaking down.

Wide receiver Brandon Cooks, who was involved in the controversial interception play that turned the tide in overtime, also couldn’t hold back the emotions in talking about his disappointment.

“You know, you work so hard. Personally, just so thankful to be part of this. I look back and wonder what could I have done to alleviate some of that pressure from [Allen],” said Cooks. “You just love this game so much, and when you come up short like this, it’s gonna sting for a long time, you know? There’s no next week.”