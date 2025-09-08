Photo Credit: NBC

While the Buffalo Bills earned a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1’s Sunday Night Football game, not every fan who was at Highmark Stadium saw the finish. As was noted on the NBC broadcast, while most fans stayed, some left early. Following the game, Josh Allen had a message for those fans.

Allen and Matt Prater, Buffalo’s newly-signed kicker who made the game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired, joined NBC’s Melissa Stark for an on-field interview shortly after the game. Stark noted that Allen made an excited noise before the interview, then asked him what it meant.

“There’s just no quit in this team,” Allen said before praising Prater. “Welcome to Buffalo. I mean, what a vet, kicking the game-winning field goal in a tough, weird situation you don’t see too often. He came in prepared and ready to go. Our team didn’t quit. I mean, I think there’s people that left the stadium. That’s OK. We’ll be fine. But have some faith next time.”

To be fair to the fans, it did seem like the kind of game to beat traffic in. The Bills trailed 40-25 with four minutes remaining in the game. Even when they scored what could have been the game-tying touchdown, they failed on the subsequent two-point conversion, leaving them down 40-38 with fewer than two minutes remaining in the game.

That said, despite the long odds through the fourth quarter, we doubt that anyone who left Sunday’s game early will be too likely to make that mistake again.