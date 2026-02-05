Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After Bill Belichick was surprisingly snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson has finally responded.

Despite being the most accomplished head coach in NFL history, one thing Belichick will never be able to claim is being a first-ballot Hall of Famer after failing to receive the 40 of 50 votes needed for induction on his first try. The result sparked widespread backlash from NFL fans, media members and even Hall of Famers, all of whom struggled to justify Belichick’s snub. Surprisingly, Belichick’s biggest cheerleader remained silent, until now.

Earlier this week, Jordon Hudson posted a screenshot of an email from the Pro Football Hall of Fame stating her order of three HOF patches had been canceled “because of unforeseen circumstances.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JordOn Hudson (@jordon)



“Hey [Pro Football Hall of Fame], what were the ‘unforeseen circumstances’?” Hudson captioned the post with a crying laughing emoji.

Some might conclude Jordon Hudson is one of the unforeseen circumstances. Hopefully Hudson and her 73-year-old boyfriend are very happy together, but Belichick’s career has undoubtedly been on the decline since their relationship became public. His marriage to the New England Patriots ended in an ugly divorce after he ran the team into the ground and was fired by Robert Kraft.

Bill Belichick then failed to get another NFL job and created more enemies than allies before taking the head coaching position at North Carolina, a tenure which has already been marred by more controversy than success. And now, against all odds, Belichick was denied entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot, and perhaps worse, Jordon Hudson was denied three Hall of Fame patches.

Even though he might not yet be a Hall of Famer, Belichick will reportedly be celebrating like one later this year. According to People, Hudson is planning a “huge bash” for Belichick on the night of the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony this summer for those who were already planning a trip to Canton in his honor. Maybe Hudson similarly had big plans for those patches she was denied. Unfortunately, we might never know.