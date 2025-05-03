Photo Credit: Dunkin’ on YouTube

Jordon Hudson has received a significant amount of criticism as of late for just how much influence she has over Bill Belichick’s coaching tenure at the University of North Carolina. But it turns out, all the signs have been there for months now that Hudson was always going to be very involved in her boyfriend’s professional life.

Most recently, Hudson made her presence known during Bill Belichick’s CBS Sunday Mornings interview last month, interrupting Tony Dokoupil’s interview when a question was asked about how she and Belichick met.

It turns out, this was only the tip of the iceberg in terms of just how much of a disaster the interview was because of Hudson, who reportedly “stormed out” of the CBS studio, which resulted in a 30-minute delay in the interview.

Additionally, Hudson had requested to be copied on e-mails pertaining to North Carolina’s communications strategy when it comes to their football program.

Months before this, Hudson was involved in a Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial that celebrated some prominent Bostonians like Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, and Jeremy Strong.

It turns out, Hudson used her relationship with Belichick to receive the honor of being included in this commercial as well.

In a new report from Ian Mohr of Page Six, details emerged about how Hudson ended up on the commercial, with a “sports source familiar with Bill Belichick” saying that she “forced her way” into the commercial.

“She forced her way in,” said the anonymous source. “But Bill saw it as a way for her to get paid. People said they’ve never seen anything like it.”

This report further backs up what Pablo Torre has been saying all along, who himself alluded to Hudson using her emotional connection with Belichick to become involved in his professional career as his “de facto agent” and PR strategist.

It’s understandable for Belichick to want to help Hudson get as many opportunities as she can. But considering just how involved in every aspect of Belichick’s professional life that Hudson has been, it is certainly starting to become a bit worrying on numerous fronts.

At this point, it’s fair to question whether Hudson’s relationship with Belichick is more for what Belichick can do for her professionally than it is about any emotional connection between the two.

And for the University of North Carolina, it should be incredibly concerning to see Hudson largely pulling the strings for Belichick behind the scenes. But at the end of the day, there have been obvious signs that this may ultimately could have been Hudson’s plan all along.