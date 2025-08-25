Photo Credit: Jordan Schultz’s YouTube Channel

Jordan Schultz is going at it alone.

The NFL insider, who left Fox Sports after one season, is now launching his own YouTube channel with two weekly shows. One of them brings back his football podcast with Draymond Green, while the other features long-form interviews with NFL players and coaches.

Schultz has bounced around the media landscape, with stops at Bleacher Report, NBC Sports, ESPN, and Fox. The YouTube venture represents his latest attempt to find a permanent home, though this time he’s building it himself.

Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football? with Jordan Schultz picks up where the Fox version left off. The Thursday afternoon show will feature Green breaking down NFL news and making weekend picks, with content tied to a new partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook.

The Schultz Report launches on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Wednesday edition features hour-long sits with the likes of Tee Higgins and Dan Campbell, while Saturday offers quick-hitting content before Sunday’s games.

“The move from broadcast to YouTube gives me the opportunity to build something truly different and to dive deeper into the stories of the people on the field and sidelines,” said Schultz in a statement. “My goal is to bring fans closer to the game, bridging the gap between the locker room and their living room and better connecting them to the players we love.”

Schultz has built his career on gaining NFL access, though it has sometimes created friction. The most notable incident came at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, when he confronted Ian Rapoport at a Starbucks over alleged comments about his reporting tactics. The confrontation required NFL security and became social media fodder.

According to the Washington Post, his departure from Fox followed disagreements over tipping draft picks before official announcements and breaking schedule news ahead of the network’s timeline. Fox confirmed that Schultz no longer works there, though he said he had planned to leave after his one-year deal.

The YouTube channel gives Schultz editorial control he hasn’t had at previous stops. Whether his NFL access translates to a sustainable independent venture remains to be seen, but he will no longer need to navigate network politics.