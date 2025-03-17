Screen grab: ‘The Dan Patrick Show’

More than two weeks after his high profile confrontation with Ian Rapoport at a downtown Indianapolis hotel Starbucks, Jordan Schultz is furthering his feud with the NFL Network.

Replying to a post from the NFL’s official X account, the Fox Sports NFL insider took issue with the league crediting the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero for breaking the news of the Cincinnati Bengals signing star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to contract extensions. Schultz first shared news of the Bengals duo’s new deals on X at 10:53 p.m. ET, with Pelissero’s post coming 17 minutes later.

“Nah,” Schultz, whose post Chase had shared, wrote in a reply to a post from the NFL account regarding the triple crown wide receiver’s new deal.

“Nah (again),” he later replied to a separate post about Higgins’ extension.

It’s worth noting that Pelissero had previously been reporting about the Bengals’ negotiations with Chase and Higgins, so it’s reasonable to believe that he obtained the information regarding the completed extensions independent of Schultz. And while one can certainly question the practice, the official NFL’s official X account typically only credits NFL Media insiders such as Pelissero, Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, as opposed to those who work for outside networks such as Schultz and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The backdrop to all of this, of course, is the viral confrontation that took place between Schultz and Rapoport at the NFL Draft Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the altercation occurred when Schultz approached Rapoport, with the exchange ultimately resulting in NFL security investigating the matter (no word yet on the investigation’s outcome).

While it originally appeared that their differing reporting on the Las Vegas Raiders’ pursuit of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford — who ultimately stayed with the Rams — was the catalyst for their Circle City showdown, Schultz later told 670 The Score’s Leila Rahimi that the confrontation “had been brewing for quite some time.” In any event, his replies to the league’s X account on Sunday night seemingly indicates that Schultz’s feud with the league-owned media outlet is far from over.