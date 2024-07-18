Photo Credit: Lily Zhao on X.

Quarterback Jordan Love is heading into the final year of his contract with the Green Bay Packers. So, with the Packers days away from the start of training camp, questions about a contract extension are natural.

But while it may sound like an obvious question to ask, Love isn’t answering any questions about his contract. Or, perhaps more accurately, he’s permitted to say anything.

During a media session with Love, Lily Zhao of WITI, MIlwaukee’s Fox affiliate, brought the matter up.

“Brian Gutekunst says he hopes to have a contract extension done with you before the start of camp,” Zhao said. “Do you wish to say anything?”

Only, before Zhao could even finish her question, a voice could be heard saying, “Nope.”

#Packers training camp kicks off on Monday. How are contract extension talks going with Jordan Love? We’ll be waiting for that news to come. pic.twitter.com/GIFnOZ8nPA — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) July 16, 2024

Another voice was later heard saying, “News to come.” Love echoed that statement while also smiling, chuckling and nodding his head.

Love is heading into his fifth NFL season but only his second as Green Bay’s starting quarterback. In his first year as a full-time starter, Love completed 64.2% percent of his passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 96.1 passer rating. As a runner, he added 247 yards and five touchdowns. The Packers also returned to the playoffs, routing the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 in Wild Card Weekend before losing 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Green Bay’s training camp officially begins on July 22.

