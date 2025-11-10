Credit: Fox Sports

President Donald Trump appeared in the Fox NFL booth during Sunday’s Washington Commanders-Detroit Lions game. For a full Commander’s third-quarter drive, Trump joined Fox announcers Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma to talk football, politics, Washington, and more.

Vilma tried to get the president to bite on a bit of viral Gen Alpha humor, but shockingly, the 79-year-old was none the wiser.

During the discussion, the broadcast posted a photo of the New York Military Academy football team from when Trump was on the roster. Vilma asked the president a question about his stats, using some precise numbers to entice an answer.

President Donald Trump’s full interview in the booth with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma ⤵️pic.twitter.com/cM3hvbZn8T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2025

“We were trying to look up your stats, and we wanted to know. How many touchdowns did you have back then?” asked Vilma. “Six? Seven?”

Trump, who often has trouble remembering decisions he’s made and what happened during his first presidency, let alone modern internet humor, didn’t catch the reference.

“I’m not sure I had any [touchdowns],” said Trump. “That’s a long time ago. At least you realize that I never tell a lie.”

That last part is debatable, to say the least.

The 6-7 meme has gone mega-viral in recent months, though its meaning and usage can be nebulous. The phrase originated from the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla, which became popular in basketball video edits. We’ve seen the meme come up in several ways during sports broadcasting in recent months as well.