Jonathan Vilma tried the 6-7 joke again.

Deebo Samuel caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to give Washington a 13-6 lead over Miami in the third quarter Sunday morning in Madrid. Samuel celebrated with the 6-7 gesture, and, much to everyone else’s dismay, Vilma immediately went back to the well.

“And oooh, what’s that, Kenny? C’mon. I know you know it,” Vilma said on the NFL Network broadcast.

“Taking one out of your playbook,” Kenny Albert replied.

“[Dan Quinn] likes it,” Vilma continued. “Man, DQ hit him about 6-7 times, Kenny. What do you think?”

“You’re not giving up,” Albert said.

“I’m not. I’m not. Deebo did it. I had to come back with it.”

We regret to inform you, Jonathan Vilma has made *another* 67 joke… https://t.co/Q0SxeH0flO pic.twitter.com/er3fq1fydN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2025

At least this time, Samuel had actually done the celebration, unlike last week, when Vilma tried to force the joke on Donald Trump during the Commanders-Lions broadcast.

Vilma asked Trump how many touchdowns he scored in high school during last week’s nine-minute interview, dropping the 6-7 reference in the process. Trump didn’t catch it and said he wasn’t sure he had any touchdowns. Vilma tried the joke again moments later when Trump mentioned Drew Brees. It didn’t work either time.

At least Sunday had some context. Samuel scored Washington’s first touchdown of the game, breaking a string of field goals that had the early Madrid crowd waiting for something to celebrate. The veteran receiver hit the 6-7 gesture after reaching the end zone, giving Vilma the excuse he needed to bring the meme back into the broadcast.

The 6-7 meme has shown up constantly in sports broadcasts this season, though most people still can’t explain what it means. The phrase spread through basketball video edits before becoming a fixture of Gen Alpha internet culture.

The Commanders and Dolphins kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Madrid, the NFL’s first regular-season game in Spain. Samuel’s touchdown was the first NFL score in the country’s history, and it probably deserved better than serving as setup for Vilma’s second attempt to make a viral meme work on a national broadcast.