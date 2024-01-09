Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden against the Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A return to coaching could be imminent for Jon Gruden.

The “Grumors” were quickly put to rest after the disgraced former NFL head coach’s name was floated for the Indiana head coaching opening; that opening eventually went to former James Madison head coach Curt Cigentti, who’s a gem in his own right, but that’s a story for a different day.

But those have since resurfaced as Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan reported Monday that Gruden is “being considered as a possible addition” to the New Orleans Saints offensive coaching staff.

Here’s more from Duncan:

Gruden, a Super Bowl-winning coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recently visited with Saints officials during the team’s Week 17 trip to Tampa, Florida, where Gruden has a home. He attended a team meeting the night before the Saints’ game against the Buccaneers and dined with staff, including (Saints executive vice president and general manager Mickey) Loomis, at a local restaurant later that evening, sources said. The exact nature of the visit with Gruden in Tampa is unclear, but a source familiar with the situation said there is mutual interest between the parties if Gruden does not land a head coaching offer during the upcoming NFL hiring cycle.

Responding to Duncan’s report, Mike Triplett, who covers the New Orleans Saints for NewOrleans.Football had this to add:

Saints’ dinner with Jon Gruden in Tampa last week was characterized by sources more as having a friendly relationship than discussing a job But obviously a lot of connections there with Loomis/Allen/Carr. So possibility can’t be ruled out if there’s mutual interest going forward — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 8, 2024

The Saints failed to make the playoffs in what was a rather disappointing season. Quarterback Derek Carr had one of the worst seasons of his NFL career and was a very underwhelming addition to the team’s offense. Gruden and Carr have a strong relationship, having worked together for three years in Oakland/Las Vegas, during which Carr had some of the most productive seasons of his career.

It should be noted why Gruden is no longer coaching in the NFL and reportedly looking to join the Saints coaching staff. Gruden and the Raiders parted ways during the 2021 NFL season after leaked emails showed the now-former head coach using racist, sexist, and homophobic language between 2011 and 2018. Gruden’s messages were revealed by the New York Times after the NFL reviewed more than 650,000 emails during their investigation into an alleged toxic workplace culture created by the Washington Commanders. Most of those 650,000 emails remain under wraps, but that doesn’t mean Gruden didn’t deserve to lose his job.

In May 2023, Saints head coach Dennis Allen invited Gruden to attend offseason meetings to assist the offensive coaching staff in adjusting to Carr, even though Gruden was not on any coaching staff at the time. Gruden continued to be involved in an advisory capacity and was spotted at training camp. Given Gruden’s relationship with Carr and the struggles of the offense in ’23, it’s not far-fetched to consider adding him to the coaching staff. However, it’s unlikely that he would replace offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. as a full-time member, according to Duncan.

The Saints would likely face significant public scrutiny if they hired Gruden. Managing the media narrative and addressing concerns from fans and the community would be a major challenge.

Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to bring Gruden on board rests with the Saints.

Gruden served as a Monday Night Football analyst for ESPN from 2009-17.

[Nola.com]