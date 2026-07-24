Credit: WFLA (Tampa, FL NBC affiliate)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Ira Kaufman recently delivered news that former Monday Night Football color commentator Jon Gruden will do play-by-play for an upcoming NFL preseason game. Kaufman explained that there would be a formal announcement soon. And on Thursday, that announcement emerged.

The Buccaneers announced that Gruden and Ronde Barber will be in the broadcast booth for the team’s Week 2 preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on WFLA, the Tampa NBC affiliate.

Two franchise icons are back together again 🏴‍☠️ Super Bowl-winning head coach & Buccaneers Ring of Honor inductee @BarstoolGruden joins Pro Football Hall of Famer & Buccaneers Ring of Honor inductee @rondebarber in the broadcast booth when we host the Kansas City Chiefs 📺 pic.twitter.com/rYCPbrazzK — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2026

Gruden was the head coach of the Super Bowl XXXVII champion Buccaneers in the 2002-03 NFL season while Barber starred as a cornerback on the team.

In a recent appearance on the Ira Kaufman Podcast, Gruden explained his desire to do play-by-play.

“I was a broadcaster for nine years; hell’s bells,” Gruden said. “I want to be play-by-play. You know, Frank Gifford, he transitioned into the play-by-play role. I would like to transition. I had nine years of watching these guys — [Mike Tirico]. And I’d like to give that a shot, man.”

Now, it’s unclear if Gruden will be the true play-by-play announcer or if the duo will essentially share the role.

While announcing the news on The Ronde Barber Show, Barber provided more details about the situation, but vaguely.

“Jon and I will be sharing the booth,” Barber explained. “Now, the logistics of which, I’m not really at liberty to say. I’m hoping it’s not going to be a traditional play-by-play, color. It will be unique to us, and it will be a whole lot of fun.”

MAJOR BUCS ANNOUNCEMENT: WFLA reunites Super Bowl-winning head coach and Buccaneers Ring of Honor inductee Jon Gruden with Pro Football Hall of Famer, Buccaneers Ring of Honor inductee, and host of The Rondé Barber Show, Rondé Barber, in the broadcast booth when the Tampa Bay… pic.twitter.com/hMRLdUGva5 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) July 23, 2026

Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach in 2021 after the revelation of emails that contained racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language. He has since been involved in a lengthy legal battle with commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL.

From 2009 through 2017, Gruden was an ESPN color commentator for Monday Night Football. He’s currently a football analyst for Barstool Sports, and he puts together detailed, enthusiastic video breakdowns on his YouTube channel.