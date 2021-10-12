Jon Gruden in Sept. 2021.
Jon Gruden is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders hired Gruden from ESPN back in January 2018, and did so on a 10-year, $100 million contract. But he came under fire Friday when Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal published one of Gruden’s past emails that was found in a NFL probe, which saw Gruden say “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.” Gruden apologized for that and vowed he wasn’t a racist, but Monday saw ESPN’s Adam Schefter report that the league had sent the Raiders more “damaging” emails, and shortly thereafter, Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman published a detailed summary of those emails (which included homophobic slurs and misogynistic comments) in The New York Times. That piece went up at 8 p.m. Eastern, and just over an hour later, Gruden was no longer head coach of the Raiders.

Here’s how Schefter relayed that on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast:

And here’s part of the on-air discussion of this from the MNF broadcast booth (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick):

Gruden (seen above during a Sept. 19 game) leaves the Raiders with a 22-31 mark overall, including a 3-2 record this season. GM Mike Mayock will reportedly be in charge of personnel decisions there now. No interim coach has yet been announced.

[Tom Pelissero on Twitter; photo from Philip G. Pavely/USA Today Sports]

