Jon Gruden is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders hired Gruden from ESPN back in January 2018, and did so on a 10-year, $100 million contract. But he came under fire Friday when Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal published one of Gruden’s past emails that was found in a NFL probe, which saw Gruden say “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.” Gruden apologized for that and vowed he wasn’t a racist, but Monday saw ESPN’s Adam Schefter report that the league had sent the Raiders more “damaging” emails, and shortly thereafter, Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman published a detailed summary of those emails (which included homophobic slurs and misogynistic comments) in The New York Times. That piece went up at 8 p.m. Eastern, and just over an hour later, Gruden was no longer head coach of the Raiders.

Jon Gruden spoke with #Raiders owner Mark Davis a short time ago to inform Davis of his decision. It's official. Gruden is out in Las Vegas. https://t.co/zkzkVryyfe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

Raiders owner Mark Davis arrived at the team’s facility a couple of hours ago and went to find Jon Gruden, per source. The two men met. And Gruden no longer will be the Raiders’ head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021

#Raiders source on Gruden, who told his staff that he's resigning: "He already left." — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) October 12, 2021

Here’s how Schefter relayed that on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast:

Adam Schefter with the breaking news on MNF that Jon Gruden is resigning as Raiders head coach. pic.twitter.com/OOv2oAVHMI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2021

And here’s part of the on-air discussion of this from the MNF broadcast booth (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick):

The ESPN MNF booth reacts to the Jon Gruden news. Louis Riddick: "As someone who played for him, it's highly, highly disappointing to say the least. I'll just leave it at that. That all this is coming out about a guy, who… I'm just shocked." pic.twitter.com/s9gvZJvzFc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2021

Gruden (seen above during a Sept. 19 game) leaves the Raiders with a 22-31 mark overall, including a 3-2 record this season. GM Mike Mayock will reportedly be in charge of personnel decisions there now. No interim coach has yet been announced.

[Tom Pelissero on Twitter; photo from Philip G. Pavely/USA Today Sports]